Syrian state-controlled media claimed Sunday evening that Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on targets on the outskirts of the city of Homs, in northwest Syria.

State television reported that the country’s air defense network was activated, and that a number of missiles were intercepted near the Al-Shoairat air base.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an anti-regime monitor group based in London, confirmed the report, saying that Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at targets in the Al-Shoairat air base.

The report noted that the air base is used both by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization, as well as by Iranian-backed militias.

No casualties have yet been reported by either the SOHR or Syrian state media.

Sources cited by the SOHR report claimed that the Israeli airstrikes Sunday also hit targets near the Damascus International Airport.

Six missiles were launched towards targets in the vicinity of the Damascus airport, the report claimed.

Multiple weapons depots and the headquarters of a pro-Iranian militia located near the airport were hit, SOHR reported.

Sunday’s airstrikes are the 29th attack ascribed to Israel against targets in Syria in 2022.