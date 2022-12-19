Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Sunday night lit the first candle on the world's tallest menorah together with the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams on Fifth Avenue.

After lighting the candle, Ambassador Erdan said, “The story of Hanukkah is a story of victory of light over darkness. Our enemies tried to erase our Jewish identity but we refused to surrender and let them win. With faith and determination, the few defeated many.”

“Since then, every year, we light the Chanukah candles by our windows and in public places like here on Fifth Avenue to publicize the miracle and to show the world that we are proud to be Jews and we are not afraid to show it!” he continued.

“But friends, today in a time when antisemitism is on the rise, we are once again fighting the darkness and fighting for our religion and culture. But this time, we are not fighting alone. Here with us is my dear friend, Mayor Adams. I want to thank you on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people for standing with us as the Mayor in the city with the most Jews in the world. In the hardest of times, our communities have stood by one another in the face of oppression and racism. And now our communities’ age-old covenant must be reforged. When we are united, evil cannot prevail. And evil will not prevail. As the Rebbe taught us, a little bit of light can dispel much darkness,” said Erdan.

“As I light the menorah, symbolizing the miracles in our history, we pray to God to continue to see miracles today, and in our future,” he concluded.