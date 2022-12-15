The designated Minister of National Security, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir, gave an interview to Channel 13 News on Wednesday evening, in which he said that the Attorney General cannot give him instructions.

"The Attorney General and her predecessors think that the politicians should make a pilgrimage to them and ask for their highness's approval," he said. "I'm not prepared for that, I'm not subordinate to the Attorney General, she advises. Does she want to advise me? Gladly. Does she want to give me instructions? Not on my watch. I was elected by the public."

"I do not like the fact that the Attorney General sends messages through all kinds of parties," added Ben Gvir, but confirmed Channel 13 News’ revelation that he met with the Deputy Attorney General. "The minister will determine the policy of the ministry, that's how it goes in every democratic country. I hear that there are additional versions, I will read and give my opinion, not ruling anything out."

On Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Ben Gvir said, "I am very disturbed by Channel 13 News’ disclosure that the Commissioner is calling and talking to members of the Knesset on the eve of a committee discussion. What is this if not political conduct? One of my arguments is that there is politics in the police, we know that Omer Barlev called the officers and asked to release all kinds of anarchists, and I want to prevent that."

"I hope that the Commissioner and I will work together, but I must say that I am troubled," added the designated minister, "because it is not acceptable to me that he will do political campaigns, and it is not acceptable to me that the police object to the budget being in my hands. I checked the budget, and I know how much of it goes to conferences, other expenses and flights - and how little goes to police officers' salaries."

"I'm going to act in a balanced and proportionate way," said Ben Gvir, "and if not - there will be someone to stop me. It was Omer Barlev who said not to investigate left-wing activists, he didn't change the legislation, he did it under the table. The law that we will enact allows me to order the police not to act in a racist manner, and if a Jew walks on the Temple Mount and is thirsty for water, they will not tell him 'you are unclean.'"

To the question of whether he would be able to order the police not to secure the Gay Pride Parade, Ben Gvir replied, "No, because it is unreasonable and it is not right. What, am I in favor of a 15-year-old girl being murdered? I'm in favor of securing the Pride Parade and securing left-wing demonstrations and any other demonstration, but I'm against the fact that firebombs are thrown at our policemen and they retreat, and against throwing rocks at the Damascus Gate, and I am in favor of enforcing offenses of protection and parking and bullying."