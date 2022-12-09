Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and MK David Bitan met on Thursday and decided to turn a new page after a long period of tension between them.

Kan 11 News reported that Bitan asked for the chairmanship of the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee and it is possible that he will receive it, though Netanyahu is also interested in appointing him to a position he held in the past - the chairman of the coalition.

The meeting comes a day after Bitan harshly criticized Netanyahu's conduct in the coalition negotiations.

In an interview with Radio Tzafon, Bitan said, "The coalition negotiations are being conducted with inexperience. I don't want to be the chairman of the coalition again. It's going to be a problematic coalition, I decided not to take it. I'll do something else, it's possible to serve the country in other positions as well. Netanyahu hasn’t offered me anything, because I haven’t sat down with him, he didn't start distributing positions within Likud from what is left."

"If you get ministerial portfolios in which you can't do things, the Likud will be harmed in the next elections. We need to form a government, what we gave away – we gave away, we cannot cry over spilled milk," he concluded.