MK David Bitan (Likud), who criticized party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct in the coalition negotiations in recent days, clarified on Sunday that he does not intend to leave the party.

"The difficulty in ending the negotiations is a sign of things to come, there are going to be quite a few problems in the incoming coalition. The problems will not be from the Likud, but from the other partners," Bitan claimed in an interview on Kol Barama radio.

On the Likud's desire to enact a law that would eliminate the possibility of four MKs splitting from a party, Bitan said, "I have no problem with Netanyahu canceling the split at all, I was born in the Likud and will remain in the Likud. What does it give him? It just shows that he is under pressure."

Bitan commented on Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s letter to Israel's mayors and municipal leaders in which he urged them not to cooperate with the government authority that will be headed by MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam faction, as part of the new coalition.

"Lapid's letter as Prime Minister is out of place. He made a terrible mistake. If he did it as an MK, I would say fine, but as Prime Minister you cannot do such a thing," said Bitan.

Finally, he commented on the appointment of Maoz as deputy minister, saying, "The Likud made a mistake by giving Avi Maoz authority over 2 billion shekels and powers and realized it was a mistake after the fact."