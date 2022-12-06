The chair of the House Jan. 6 committee said on Tuesday that he predicts the panel will soon make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters.

Thompson would not discuss how many referrals will be made or who will be the subject of the charges, NBC News reported.

He went on to say that the committee still has to make its decision formal. But he added that he believes there is a consensus among committee members on which referrals will be made.

“But we’re not there yet,” he said. “I wish I could tell you one, two, three, four but that’s all still being discussed.”

The panel has sent mixed signals in the past about whether it will send its recommendations to the Justice Department. In June, Thompson said that “we do not have authority” to send criminal charges against former President Trump to the DOJ, according to the news outlet.

The panel subpoenaed Trump prior to the November midterms for any communications he had with groups involved in the Capitol riots and with witnesses testifying before the committee. Trump sued in November to block the subpoena, alleging it was “partisan, not legislative... to punish President Trump, and to score political points.”