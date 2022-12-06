A man arrested after allegedly yelling antisemitic slurs while driving through a Montreal Jewish neighborhood last year has been charged with willfully inciting hatred against an identifiable group, The Canadian Jewish News reported on Monday.

The trial of Jawad Jawad, 21, is expected to begin in February. He also faces counts of uttering threats and being in possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, according to the report.

A second man with him in the vehicle was acquitted on December 2 of uttering threats and being in possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes after he signed a peace bond in Quebec court.

Judge Pierre Labelle, however, agreed with Crown attorney Cynthia Gyenizse’s recommendation that Aymane Boushaba, 21, be subject to a number of restrictions for the next six months.

He is forbidden to come within 200 meters of the Jewish community or the home or place of work of the unnamed person whose complaint led to his arrest on May 17, 2021 in Côte St. Luc. Boushaba can also not make any direct or indirect reference to Jews or the complainant on social media during the six months or possess a weapon.

The two Montreal men were stopped by police at the intersection of Kildare Road and Westminster Avenue soon after several people in Côte St. Luc reported witnessing them verbally harass Jews as they drove by.

The incident occurred during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 when the Jewish community was on high alert for possible repercussions locally.

Boushaba and Jawad, both Montreal residents, posted a widely viewed video on social media taken as they drove through Côte St. Luc, which one described as “where the Jews live.” They took it down shortly afterward.

Federation CJA and its advocacy agency, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, wrote they are “encouraged” by the decision.

“The courts sent a clear message today: roaming with knives and yelling racial slurs at Quebecers of Jewish heritage is unacceptable in any setting and perpetrators will face the consequences of acting on hatred,” federation CEO Yair Szlak stated, according to CJN.

“This sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to perpetrate hate that these actions are not welcome in Quebec and that the consequences are real.”

Montreal has seen a host of antisemitic incidents in recent years. In August, an Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed with a pair of scissors outside a kosher meat plant in the city.

In May, a 51-year-old man was attacked by two young males in broad daylight shortly after a celebration of Israel’s independence.

Police deemed the attack as an armed assault and robbery, following a hate crime. A suspect was arrested in mid-July.