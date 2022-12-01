Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), in cooperation with the Justice Minister and at the recommendation of the Security Service, has revoked the residency of terrorist Salah Hamouri, and ordered that he be removed to France.

Hamouri is a terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), holds French citizenship, and is currently being held in administrative detention. On Friday, he is set to be released, and upon his released he will be quickly removed to France.

Shaked's office noted that from a young age, Hamouri has been advancing terror activities, while taking advantage of the fact that he is a resident of Israel.

"As part of his activities, he was arrested and in prison a number of times, due to security activities. He acted to fund activities and enlist others, and was even connected to the terror attack against Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. Following his actions, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. Later, he was released from prison as part of the Shalit deal," Shaked's office said.

"Even after his release from prison, he continues his hostile, significant, and serious activities against the State of Israel. Security sources have warned that this process must be advanced urgently, in light of Hamouri's activities," the statement said.

In October 2021, Shaked signed an order revoking Hamouri's residency, but due to a Supreme Court ruling in July 2022, the revocation process needed to be redone, and another decision made taking into account the Supreme Court ruling.

"We must fight terror with all the tools available to us," Shaked said. "It is unthinkable that terrorists such as Hamouri receive status in Israel. I praise the completion of the process, the cancellation of his status, and his removal from Israel."