Scene of the traffic accident in the Negev

A six-year-old girl died Saturday after a vehicle overturned on Highway 90, near Yotvata. The girl had been on her way home from vacationing with her family.

Police suspect that the girl's father was driving under the influence of alcohol, after he refused a test and was arrested.

It appears that the girl was not buckled and that she flew out of the vehicle when it overturned.

Earlier on Saturday, a boy of about five suffered serious injuries after an ATV overturned in southern Israel. The boy was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a hospital.

A man of about 27 was also injured in the ATV accident and was trapped in the driver's seat.