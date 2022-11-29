Firefighting teams arrived Tuesday afternoon to a home on Petah Tikva's Laskov Street, following reports of a fire which had broken out at the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, an 86-year-old man was found in the apartment, with no signs of life and with severe burns on his body. Paramedics declared his death.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Yonatan Yozef and Netanel Angel said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw fire and smoke coming from the home. Firefighting teams working at the scene extinguished the fire, and during the searches which were conducted, a man was found, unconscious and with burns on his body, with no signs of life. Unfortunately we were forced to declare his death."

Avichai YIsraelov, a United Hatzalah paramedic, said, "When I arrived at the scene I saw thick smoke coming from the apartment. Unfortunately, the firefighting teams which broke into the apartment found in it a man of about 80, who had no signs of life."

Earlier on Tuesday, United Hatzalah paramedics were called to the scene of a fire in Bat Yam, and provided aid to an elderly woman of about 80, who had suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation.