MK Yaakov Margi (Shas) spoke to Israel National News at the Knesset on Tuesday, saying the time has come to take a heavy hand and investigate the reasons for the recent increase in terrorist attacks, in the wake of the latest attack near Ariel in which three Jews were murdered.

"If it is necessary to close crossings, do so. If it is necessary to close paths that have been opened or such and such checkpoints, do so. In every attack, the barrier must be moved deeper into the territory. The Palestinian population must understand that they will suffer from every attack, even if it is a collective punishment. If they do not prevent the attacks with their own bodies, they will suffer from it," said Margi.

Margi also commented on the reports surrounding the Defense and Finance Ministries and who will take on those roles in the new government, saying that the truth is known only to the heads of the parties who are in the negotiation rooms. He himself is not part of these teams. As for the possible suitability of Aryeh Deri for the position of Minister of Defense, Margi said that "he is suitable for any position, from the most senior until the last one. The generals in the IDF also said this, that he is the responsible adult in the cabinet. There is no knowledge and experience like that of Aryeh Deri. He is suitable to be the Prime Minister all the way to the last position."

Asked if taking on the Finance Ministry would not be harmful to Shas, he replied, "I'm telling you the truth that you won't hear from others. There is no party that enters coalition negotiations and dreams of implementing its entire platform. We will insist on the social issues in their entirety. We are not asking for money to be thrown away on luxuries. It is money that will set the wheels of the economy in motion."

Margi noted the funds that were showered on the public during the COVID-19 period and were a lifesaver for the economy. The food cards, he said, which were handed out during the COVID-19 period, will continue to be handed out, and headquarters for the fight against poverty will be established as well.

The social issues his party is pushing can be promoted from the Finance Ministry, he opined. As for those who fear a "religious takeover" of the ministry, Margi said that "except for a little thunder, lightning and wind, the sky does not fall. If those people see that they are being threatened and a black future is painted, they should switch to another channel and hear other things. This government will stabilize the economy and bring security for the benefit of all the citizens of Israel."