Minister Yaakov Margi commented on the controversy surrounding the Rabbis Law and to the confrontation of his party with the Otzma Yehudit party headed by Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Ben-Gvir behaves as if he is the only one that matters. He behaves aggressively, as a bully, and sometimes extortively towards the Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister, and this time towards us," Margi said to Kan.

He added, "Apparently the Prime Minister knows why he does not involve Ben Gvir. Often we felt in government meetings that there is someone running and telling things to people. His behavior yesterday reveals irresponsibility."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "The one threatening to topple the government is [Shas chief Aryeh] Deri, who has always been an Oslo man and flirts with the left. In every discussion he is for compromise and surrender. He is against an attack in the north, against an attack in the south, and for a reckless deal."

He explained his actions and said, "I asked to establish a forum that is not fed only by people from the misconception. The Prime Minister promised me to establish this forum and unfortunately, to this day it has not happened - therefore we need to impose sanctions."