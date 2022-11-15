Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hit back at attacks from former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, describing Trump’s barbs as just “noise.”

“When you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire,” DeSantis told a press conference when asked to respond to Trump’s digs at him since last Tuesday’s midterms.

In the last few weeks, Trump has come out swinging against his potential 2204 Republican rival, referring to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

DeSantis did not address Trump’s statements directly but spoke about being attacked from the left and the right, and from the “corporate media,” the New York Post reported.

“It’s constantly attacking. This is just what’s happened,” he said. “I don’t think any governor got attacked more, particularly by corporate media, than me over my four-year term. I think what you learn is all that is just noise. Really what matters is are you leading? Are you getting in front of issues? Are you delivering results for people and are you standing up for folks? If you do that, then none of that stuff matters.”

DeSantis pointed out that his easy victory over his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist should be a “blueprint” for the party in future elections.

“I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” he said. “It was the greatest victory in the history of the state of Florida. It wasn’t just the best governor’s victory – it was that – but we swept in supermajorities in the Florida legislature.”

“People think the country is going in the wrong direction,” he added. “When that happens they almost always want to choose to correct that. In a lot of these states they didn’t do that. One place people can look to as the blueprint is Florida."