Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday held a phone call with the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, i24NEWS reported.

The call came days ahead of the arrival of thousands of Israeli soccer fans to the Gulf nation and after the historic agreement to open an Israeli consular office in Qatar during the mega soccer event which was announced last week.

The Prime Minister's office refused to comment.

Nearly 30,000 Israelis are expected to travel to Qatar to attend matches at the hotly anticipated World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18.

According to the agreement announced last Thursday, Israelis and Palestinian Arabs will be allowed to attend matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Direct charter flights will be temporarily operated between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha by an airline with existing landing rights in Qatar for the duration of the FIFA World Cup, subject to Israel's security requirements and operational capabilities. Visitors will need a registered Hayya (the fan ID required for entry into Qatar during the tournament) and have a valid flight ticket to travel to and from Qatar.

Consular services for Israeli citizens will be provided in coordination with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a designated privately-operated international travel company based in Doha. Palestinians will have access to consular services at the Palestinian embassy in Doha.

Hours after the agreement was announced, a Qatari official told Reuters that his country had warned Israel that any “escalation” would result in the cancellation of the deal.