Iranian police arrested pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi on Monday for releasing a song against women's compulsory wearing of the veil, the judiciary said, according to AFP.

A day earlier, the judiciary's Mizan Online website announced that a "legal case" had been filed against Yarrahi "following the release of an illegal song which defies the morals and customs of the Islamic society."

The singer has now been "arrested by order of the Tehran prosecutor," Mizan Online said on Monday.

Yarrahi was defiant after announcement of the "legal case".

"Don't cry, I am the nightmare of this judge," he wrote on Twitter, adding that "let's continuously talk about the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's murder."

Amini, 22, died last September while in custody for violating Iran’s dress code for women. Her death sparked mass protests across the country.

A government crackdown on the demonstrations which broke out after Amini’s death resulted in hundreds of people being killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested.

Yarrahi, 41, on Friday released the song called "Roosarito", which means "Your Headscarf" in Farsi, expressing support for last year's protest movement, according to AFP.

Yarrahi's three-minute video clip incorporated the protest movement's slogan, "Woman, life, freedom."

He called on women to "take off their (head)scarves", and the video included short clips of several women dancing with their hair uncovered.

Iranian women have increasingly flouted the strict dress code since the mass protests began calling for an end to compulsory headscarves.

The protests largely died down earlier this year following the crackdown. In July, Iranian authorities announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Following the announcement, morality police returned to the streets.

In April, Iranian authorities announced that cameras would be installed in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women.