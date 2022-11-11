Gallagher, a prop comedian known for smashing waterlines on stage with a giant hammer, died Friday morning at the age of 76, his manager told TMZ.

The comedian passed away in a Palm Springs hospice of internal organ failure. He had reportedly been sick for a long time, and had dealt with multiple heart attacks over the years.

"Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone," his manager said. "While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."

Gallagher had his big break when he performed on the Tonight Show in 1975, which quickly led to him become one of the most famous comedians in the United States.

He became widely known for his trademark “Sledge-O-Matic” bit during which he would take a large hammer and destroy watermelons and other foods. The gag began as a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials popular at the time.

He went on to become an icon, with 17 comedy specials, and many pop culture parodies including being portrayed in the recent film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”