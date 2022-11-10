MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, slammed journalist Barak Ravid for his latest English-language report, in which he called Religious Zionism a "Jewish supremacist" party.

In his report on Axios, Ravid wrote that the US is "closely watching" to see who will become Israel's next Defense Minister, and that some US officials told Axios that they are "concerned a politician from a Jewish supremacist party will be appointed to the post."

Meanwhile, Globes journalist Avishai Grinzaig noted that in a Hebrew article for Walla! on the same topic, Ravid left out the words, "Jewish supremacist."

"Only in English is Smotrich's title, 'leader of a Jewish supremacist party,' and his party the 'Jewish supremacist party.' What is this good for?" Grinzaig questioned.

Smotrich slammed Ravid's description of his party, saying, "Out of its hatred for the right, the left in Israel is willing irresponsibly harm the State of Israel, slandering it to the world with lies and harming its foreign relations. From the perspective of Ravid and his friends, if they are not in power, they will do everything to cause the State of Israel to fail and to hurt it, and then to blame the right. Only those who do not truly love the State can act this way."

Ravid responded: "Everything written in the article is fact."