The Aldo Beckman award for overall excellence in White House coverage, named for the late Chicago Tribune correspondent Aldo Beckman, was bestowed upon Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, of Axios.

The judges cited "intimate levels of sourcing in the United States and abroad that produce stories closely aligned to the events that subsequently put the reader into the room as decisions were being made."

This was particularly noted regarding the October 7th massacre and it's ongoing aftermath.

As US President Joe Biden presented him the award, Ravid took the opportunity to thank him for his efforts on behalf of Israel and urge President Biden to continue to work for the recovery of all the hostages.