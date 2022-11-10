Security forces apprehended an additional wanted individual suspected of involvement in the shooting in which the “Yamam” police officer Noam Raz was killed, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), Israel Border Police, and the IDF said in a joint announcement.

On Thursday morning, following Shabak intelligence and a joint IDF, Israel Border Police, and “Yamam” (police counterterrorism unit) forces activity in the city of Jenin, the wanted suspect, Tzdaki Marai, was apprehended and an M-16 rifle and two handguns were located in his vehicle and confiscated.

Tzdaki Ahmed Ali Marai is 23 years old and from the city of Jenin. He is a high-level militant operative and was involved in a number of shooting attacks at IDF soldiers. He is also suspected of involvement in the shooting in which the Yamam police officer Noam Raz was killed.

During the activity, a suspect hurled an explosive device at IDF soldiers, who responded with live fire.

No IDF injuries were reported. The suspect and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.