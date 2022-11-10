The Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party has recommended Likud chief MK Benjamin Netanyahu for the task of forming a government, in consultations at the President's Residence

On Thursday, representatives of United Torah Judaism visited the President's Residence and recommended to President Isaac Herzog that MK Netanyahu be tasked with forming a government, following elections to the 25th Knesset.

The United Torah Judaism delegation comprised UTJ Chairman MK-elect Yitzhak Goldknopf, MK Moshe Gafni, MK Uri Maklev, MK Yakov Asher, and Mr. Mordechai Babchik.

Earlier this week, Behadrey Haredim reported that the hasidic Council of Torah Sages, which advises UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction, told the faction's MKs that the legislation of the Override Clause would be a condition for joining the coalition.

Without it, they said, Agudat Yisrael would remain outside the coalition, depriving Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu of the majority needed to form a government.

The Override Clause, which the Shas party has also promised to prioritize, is an amendment to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, which would allow the Knesset to reenact a law that was rejected by the Supreme Court, subject to the condition that the final version of the law will establish the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation. The bill was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, but was not voted on in the Knesset itself.