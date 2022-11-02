Students at the Alon Moreh Yeshiva on Wednesday morning celebrated the initial results of Israel's election, with songs and dance.

With over 87% of the votes counted, the right-religious bloc is on track to win 65 seats in the next Knesset - a clear majority.

Participating in the celebrations was Rabbi Shachar Imbar, the yeshiva's dean. Rabbi Moshe Katz, head of the Kosharot organization, toasted the victory.

חגיגות הניצחון בישיבת אלון מורה ללא

At the Avinoam Yeshiva in Tapuah, students celebrated the right-wing victory with song and dance as well, together with Rabbi David Amitai, their yeshiva dean.