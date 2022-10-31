Israeli triathlete Shachar Sagiv has become the first Israeli athlete to compete in Saudi Arabia, the Israeli Olympic Committee said Sunday, according to the AFP news agency.

Olympic committee head Yael Arad called Sagiv's presence at the Saudi NEOM leg of the Super League Triathlon on Saturday "a very significant breakthrough".

"In the past year we've seen many Arab states come to terms with the fact that hosting an international tournament means hosting Israelis," she said in a statement.

"This is a growing trend and the true force in normalization between nations, and especially people," Arad added.

A Saudi official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sagiv, 28, was eliminated from the race after falling in a bike ride, failing to meet his goal of improving his rank, his coach Lior Cohen wrote on Facebook.

Sagiv's participation in the competition comes amid speculation about future bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Last week, Samer Haj-Yehia, chairman of Israel’s Bank Leumi, made a historic appearance at a Saudi investor forum and hailed "amazing" opportunities in the kingdom.