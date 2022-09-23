Saudi Foreign Minister: Lapid's statement on two states is positive

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Friday commented on Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for the two-state solution during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Prince Faisal said that Lapid’s statement on the matter is “positive” if it is translated into actions.

The Saudi minister also said that peace requires direct talks between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

Saudi Arabian officials have repeatedly said that a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital is a prerequisite for Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel.

Israel has been for years rumored to have behind-the-scenes ties with Saudi Arabia, but the Saudis have vehemently denied those rumors.

Saudi Arabia announced in July that the Kingdom’s airspace will be opened for all air carriers, including Israeli ones.

US President Joe Biden, during a visit to Riyadh, later announced two agreements made with Saudi Arabia which are widely considered to be significant steps on the path toward normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

