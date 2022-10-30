The IDF has published the findings of its investigation into an incident that took place on Friday, during which an IDF soldier, who was on leave, hurled stones at troops in the Hebron Hills.

The investigation into the incident found that the soldier refused to leave the closed military zone and stones were thrown at a flock of sheep. Considering the troops' position in relation to the herd, the stones were in fact thrown at the IDF soldiers.

According to the investigation, the IDF force arrived at the scene due to the violation of a closed military zone by Palestinians and Israeli citizens. The troops requested the group to leave, but it refused. An IDF soldier on leave helped the Palestinians herd their sheep, he threw stones in the herd's direction, and as a result in the direction of the troops.

One of the soldiers from the force wrote in the report that he filed with the police, that he felt threatened by the rocks. Due to the attacking soldier's refusal to leave the site and the throwing of rocks he has been transferred to the care of the police.

The investigation found that only the suspect who was arrested threw stones, not the other Israelis or Palestinians. Three soldiers submitted complaints against the attacker.

In response to the attack, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated: "I strongly condemn the throwing of rocks at IDF troops by Israeli citizens who came together with Palestinian residents. This is a serious incident which will be dealt with most thoroughly. We will not allow anyone to attack IDF soldiers who are doing their duties for the safety of Israel.

The IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi also commented on the incident, stating: "This is a grave incident. This is criminal, shameful, and disgraceful behavior, which calls for quick and stringent justice. IDF soldiers work determinedly against terror to protect the citizens of the state of Israel and those very citizens can't attack them."