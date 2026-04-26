IDF forces have destroyed significant underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out by forces from the Southern Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, under the command of the Gaza (143rd) Division, who are operating east of the Yellow Line to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure.

During operational activity, the forces located and destroyed an 800-meter-long offensive underground tunnel route.

In the tunnel, the forces found berthing rooms, military equipment, and weapons, including military vests and a rocket belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.