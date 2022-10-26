Elon Musk has pledged to close the acquisition of Twitter by Friday, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, Musk made the pledge on Monday in a video conference call with bankers helping fund the deal.

The banks, which are providing $13 billion of debt financing, have finished putting together the final credit agreement and are in the process of signing the documentation, one of the last steps before actually sending the cash to Musk, said the sources, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction.

The banks are expected to receive one of the last formalities -- a borrowing notice -- on Tuesday, and the cash is expected to be held in escrow on Thursday, the people said.

Musk announced in July that he was backing out of the deal to purchase Twitter, agreed upon in April, after alleging the firm failed to provide enough information on fake account numbers.

Twitter fired back at Musk and said his bid to terminate the acquisition of the social media company is “invalid and wrongful.”

A day later, the social media company sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force him to go through with the deal.

Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and again proposed to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share.