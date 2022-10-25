The family court in Rishon Lezion on Tuesday rejected a request by the State to appoint a guardian for the infant who is expected to be born following an IVF mixup, Maariv reported.

The birth is expected to take place in the coming days.

Following the Monday receipt of the results of genetic testing proving that the couple who were believed to be the fetus' genetic parents are unrelated to the fetus, attorneys for the pregnant couple submitted an urgent request to the judges, demanding that the process of appointing a guardian for the soon-to-be-born infant be canceled.

Previously, the couple believed to be the genetic parents had submitted a request to appoint an interim guardian for the infant after its birth, so as to prevent the birth mother from registering the child as her own.

"In light of the results of the genetic testing for the fetus, and the results which showed the lack of a genetic connection to those requesting [the test], this case almost certainly will soon be closed, so that at this stage and so long as no other suits are filed, the appointment is canceled," Ynet quoted the judges as writing in their Tuesday morning decision.