Assuta Hospital
Assuta Hospital hospital spokesperson

The Health Ministry received a report this morning from Assuta Hospital in Rishon LeZion about an incident in which a genetic test performed on a pregnant woman who underwent an embryo transfer procedure as part of the process in vitro fertilization revealed that she was carrying an embryo that was genetically incompatible with her and her partner.

The Ministry immediately established an inspection committee with the relevant professionals, including experts in the field of fertility and childbirth.