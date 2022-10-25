World famous Israeli Mentalist Lior Suchard sat down with Israel National News at the United Hatzalah gala event in Jerusalem.

Suchard said he was at the event because United Hatzalah is “an amazing organization and I worked with them in New Jersey in the past before COVID and they're doing good things.”

“I love to work with people who are doing good things, and here I am helping to support the donations and raising money for a good cause,” he said.

“I travel all over the world. I make people happy. I make people wonder and think a little bit more creatively, and I love to spread this wonder and happiness," he adds.

When questioned about his next step career-wise, he replies: “There's many many things that I'm doing. I'm working on the shows. I'm doing a television show. I'm working on board games and a book. There's lots of things going on.”

Asked for his predication about who the next Israeli prime minister will be, the mentalist jokes: “I know but I don't think it's fair. It's not fair to tell.”

He then proceeds to borrow a phone and do an unbelievable mentalism trick.

His parting words of advice? “Always think positive thoughts. You know why? Because you can never know who might be reading them so just think about that.”