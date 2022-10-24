A 34-year-old resident of Jerusalem has been arrested n suspicion that he attempted to sell drugs to a police officer on vacation, Israel Hayom reported.

Police officers from the Lev Habira police station in Jerusalem arrested the suspect over the weekend, after receiving a report from a police officer who was in civilian clothes and on vacation that a suspect had turned to him in a street, thinking that he had ordered a package from him.

The suspect aroused the suspicion of the officer, who smelled the drugs, but when the suspect realized he was speaking to a police officer, he began going wild and refusing arrest. The officer then called additional police forces to the scene, and the suspect was arrested.

A search of the suspect's vehicle revealed a substance suspected of being drugs of various types, including marijuana and hash oil divided into portions, as well as a large sum of money.

The suspect has been brought to the police station for questioning, and his arrest has been extended by the court.