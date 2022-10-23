The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Saturday that Israel informed the US that it would be ready to sign the documents of the maritime border agreement on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

According to the report, the signing ceremony will take place in the Lebanese town of Nakoura on the border with Israel, after the American mediator Amos Hochstein arrives in the area on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Israel’s security cabinet voted in early October to back the maritime boundary deal with Lebanon, sending the tentative agreement to the full cabinet for ratification.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the agreement, while Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed the agreement, even as he downplayed its significance.

Despite pressure from the opposition to bring the deal to a vote in the full Knesset, the government will only allow the Knesset to review the agreement, but without holding a vote on the matter.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed the maritime agreement with Lebanon as a "great achievement for the State of Israel, for Israel’s security and for Israel’s economy".

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, accused the government of surrendering to Hezbollah.



