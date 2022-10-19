MK Orit Strook from the Religious Zionist Party was a guest today (Wednesday) at the Israel National News-Arutz Sheva studio on the way to Homesh and stated that the upcoming elections will concern mainly the settlement issues.

In an interview with Uzi Baruch, Strook said that "the upcoming elections are about Homesh - not only in terms of doing evil but mostly in doing good. The issue of Homesh shows that the people of Israel are not only against withdrawals, but we want to return to Homesh and the rest of the homeland. We are sitting here in a mobile studio and not in Homesh because they don't let us go up the hill. In Homesh, everything is there - the sidewalk and the trees - only the residents are missing."

Strook noted that the current government has exacerbated the situation. "What has happened in the region in the last year plus under this bad government is unprecedented. If thousands of children, women, and adults had not arrived and marched to Homesh, this place would have been evacuated already. The timing of the evacuation is in the hands of one person, the Defense Minister. If Benny Gantz continues in his position after the elections, we will be in big trouble, because he won't have any problems evacuating Homesh."

She also referred to the Palestinian Authority takeover of Area C. "We have an orderly plan for the management of Area C, we have a clear plan to cancel the Disengagement Law, and these two demands will be part of the basic guidelines we will require in the next government."

Israel National News-Arutz Sheva is conducting special broadcasts concerning the issue of the renewal of the settlements in Northern Samaria and Homesh, and regarding the demand to promote the repeal of the Withdrawal Law. As part of the broadcasting day, a special studio was set up on the way to Homesh, and interviews and broadcasts will be held there throughout the day.

The broadcasting day is held in collaboration with Homesh Yeshiva and the Samaria Regional Council