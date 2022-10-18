Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday sent a message to the National Unity party and its chief, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel Hayom reported.

Following a question by Israel Hayom, Lapid said, "Only a large party will form a government."

When asked if he would support the formation of a government headed by someone whose party received only a small number of Knesset seats, he responded, "One of the two largest parties needs to form the government and stand at the head of the government. That is what will ensure stability."

Despite this, he added, "I do not regret allowing [former Prime Minister] Naftali Bennett to be prime minister with six Knesset seats, it was a good government." He emphasized, however, that, "The conclusions from the government with Bennett - the two large parties should be those who form the next government."

National Unity responded: "Lapid has no government, it's an issue of numbers and no one intends to form a government with the Joint Arab List. The next government will be formed only by the one who can break apart [former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's bloc and unite the nation - Benny Gantz."