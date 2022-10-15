Only those who attended the huge sukkah (tabernacle) at Bet Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya last week can understand what an extraordinary holiday experience it was and the incredible amount of joy it involved.

The holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) is one of the most anticipated weeks at the children's home, where over 200 boys and girls live. Every year, as Yom Kippur ends, the home builds a spectacular sukkah, which can accommodate hundreds of guests and dozens of events, and that is exactly what happens.



The sukkah is there, the four species of the Sukkot holiday are there, and there is simcha – joy and happiness. All of the mitzvahs (commandments) of the holiday are observed fully, according to Jewish tradition and law. This year, the beautiful sukkah hosted friends and guests from all over the country and the world. One event followed the next, with joy, friendship and singing in every corner.

Among the many events hosted in the Sukkah were the amazing bar and bat mitzvah parties for children who came with their families and friends from abroad to celebrate with the bar/bat mitzvah boys and girls from the Children's Home.

The events included performances by the best artists, games, dancing and singing, a drum circle, and the beginning of a new tradition of giving gifts to the high school graduates in commemoration of the late Linda Hirsch, a great friend of the Home, and much more.