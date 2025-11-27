For more than twenty years, the EHS community Father and Son Bar Mitzvah Mission from Englewood, USA, led with devotion by Rabbi Reichman, has been visiting Bet Sabah Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya, Israel. Over these many years, the mission has become a beautiful tradition, bringing warmth, inspiration, and a deep sense of connection to the children.

This year marked a special milestone: the largest group ever - 43 fathers and sons - arrived in Israel together for an unforgettable journey.

In honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the evening was filled with the spirit of gratitude. A traditional turkey meal was served, creating a heartfelt blend of Israeli atmosphere and the American day devoted to giving thanks. Even after stepping off a long flight, the group made the children's home their very first stop in Israel.

The fathers and sons embraced the children with smiles and energy, filling the home with hope, joy, and a sense of family. It was an evening that truly celebrated unity, compassion, and the power of showing up for one another.