Climate protesters defaced a Van Gogh painting of sunflowers at London’s National Gallery by throwing cans of tomato soup at it, BBC News reported.

Video footage of the Friday incident showed two activists in “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts opening cans of what appeared to be tomato soup. They poured the contents onto the priceless painting and then glued their hands to the wall.

According to the gallery, the painting was under glass and not damaged.

"At just after 11am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery,” the museum said in a statement. "The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh's Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance – what appears to be tomato soup – over the painting.”

"There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed,” the museum added.

The Metropolitan Police arrested two people for vandalizing the painting.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Officers were rapidly on scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then glued themselves to a wall.

"Both have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. Officers are now de-bonding them."

In video footage of the incident, a protester screams: "What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"

She also said the soup represented hungry families who “can't even afford to heat a tin of soup."

This was the second time the group has defaced a painting in the gallery. Three months ago, the group pasted paper on top of John Constable’s the Hay Wain painting.