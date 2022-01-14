A British woman who claimed that London Grenfell Tower fire victims were "burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice" has been convicted of two counts of stirring up racial hatred, BBC News reported.

Several days after the West London fire killed 72 people in 2017, Muslim aid worker Tahra Ahmed, 51, wrote on Facebook that Jews were to blame.

“They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice. Grenfell is owned by a private Jewish property developer just like the Twin Towers. I wonder how much Goldman [Sachs] is standing to make in the world’s most expensive real estate location,” Ahmed's post said.

Ahmed also described Adolf Hitler and World War II-era Germans as “victims” of a worldwide Jewish conspiracy, and argued that the Holocaust was a hoax, dubbing it the “holohoax.”

“Hitler and the Germans were the victims of the Jewish conspiracy to destroy Germany,” Ahmed wrote on Facebook, adding that the 9/11 terror attacks were also part of a larger Jewish conspiracy.

“Watch the live footage of people trapped in the inferno with flames behind them,” Ahmed wrote on Facebook.

Ahmed had argued before the court that her statements were political, not antisemitic. However, the jury found her guilty. She will be sentenced on February 11.

Prosecutor Hugh French said that two of Ahmed’s social media posts had "crossed the line as to what is acceptable in a liberal society” and that they represented "clear demonstrations of racial hatred.”

“Looking at the language of the posts, the crude racial stereotyping and the insulting tone, you can infer that she posted them either intending to stir up racial hatred (or) that racial hatred was likely to be stirred up,” he said.

He added that there “was a limit” to expressing “offensive” views on social media.

‘The right to express views had to be balanced with the rights of other people, often minority communities, to live without being stigmatized or abused,” French said.

