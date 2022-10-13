The Italian Jewish community marked 40 years since the 1982 terrorist attack at the Great Synagogue in Rome.

During the attack by Palestinian Arab terrorists a two-year old boy was killed and 37 were injured.

The attack occurred on Shabbat at 11:55 a.m. As Jewish families were leaving through the back door of the synagogue, five terrorists walked to the back entrance and threw three or more grenades into the crowd and then began firing with sub-machine guns.

“October 9, 1982 attack on the Synagogue of Rome by Palestinian terrorists on a solemn day in which the blessing is given to children. Stefano Gaj Taché, 2-years-old, died and 40 people were injured. Since then our soul has been marked by an indelible wound,” the Jewish Community of Rome said on Twitter. “Let's not forget little Stefano Gas Taché, an Italian child victim of anti-Jewish hatred.”

A ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the terrorist attack was attended by Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella.

During his inauguration speech in 2015, Mattarella told the Italian parliament that Italy had “paid the price of hate and intolerance” in a “not too distant past,” referring to the antisemitic attack and the murder of the toddler.

“I want to remember only one name: Stefano Taché, killed in the vile terrorist attack on the synagogue in Rome. He was only two years old. He was our child, an Italian child,” he said.