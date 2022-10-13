Prime Minister Yair Lapid, this afternoon (Thursday, 13 October 2022), held a security assessment in the wake of events in eastern Jerusalem and continued preparations for the holidays.

Prime Minister Lapid received a detailed security and intelligence briefing on the activity of the security forces in Jerusalem and throughout the country, and on the efforts to achieve calm.

Additional steps to strengthen police units on the ground via the use of designated budgets were considered and taken. The Prime Minister also directed that two plans for strengthening the police in the short-term be advanced.

The Prime Minister received a comprehensive update on the events and marches that are due to take place around the country, in which tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to take part, with emphasis on Jerusalem, and ahead of the Simchat Torah celebrations.

Prime Minister Lapid approved the continued deployment of the security forces in the field as well as plans to be activated in the event of disturbances and violent events. He was also briefed on the search for the terrorists involved in the recent attacks.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized the importance of increased information efforts among the Palestinian Arabs in order to stop terrorist activity. He stressed that we must be alert and not allow 'fake news' to mislead the public.

The Prime Minister thanked the security forces, the IDF, the ISA and the Border Police for their determined action for the citizens of Israel over the holidays and on a daily basis.

"The security forces are deployed throughout the country to enable the holiday events to be held as usual in Jerusalem and throughout the country. We are determined to allow the events to take place as usual while taking a strong and uncompromising position against terrorism and violent disturbances. The security forces will not rest until they apprehend the terrorists and those who sent them," Lapid said.

Also participating in the meeting were Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata, Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and additional senior officials.