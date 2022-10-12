A sukkah in New York City was vandalized on Saturday morning, with the unidentified suspect caught on video committing the act.

The NYPD is searching for the suspect seen on video urinating and kicking down the Sukkah shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Fox5 New York reported.

The sukkah was constructed on Friday morning at the Chabad Israel Center in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The man continued destroying the sukkah until a passerby witnessed what was occurring and stopped it.

"We have been in touch with the authorities who are investigating this incident, though we're not perturbed. We are grateful to the brave New Yorker, who demonstrated what New York is all about, standing up to look after one another," Rabbi Uriel Vigler told the news outlet.

"What the public can do to fight back against this is to find a Sukkah, wherever they are, and during Sukkot make a blessing there and shake the lulav and esrog. Sukkot is about unity, and this Jewish year is a Hakhel year, a year of gathering, underscoring the theme of unity, so this presents another opportunity for people to come together and do a mitzvah," Rabbi Vigler added.