A 27-year-old resident of Dimona was admitted to Seroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva in severe condition after an electronic cigarette caught fire and exploded in his mouth.

The hospital reports that after a medical evaluation, the victim was transferred to the operating room.

MDA paramedic Atara Mimon and senior medic Elhai Elbaz stated: "We were called to a man who was lying on a path near the road, he was fully conscious and was suffering from burns on his chest and bleeding from his face. People at the scene told us that he was injured by an electronic cigarette that caught fire and exploded."