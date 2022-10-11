A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute shows the Religious Zionism party strengthening at the expense of the Likud party.

The data shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud would have won 31 seats, Yesh Atid 23, the Religious Zionist party 13 and the National Unity party 12. The National Union party gained a seat at the expense of Likud.

Shas would win eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, the Labor party six, Meretz five, Hadash-Ta'al four, and Ra'am four.

The Jewish Home and Balad parties would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to this poll, whether Ayelet Shaked runs in the elections or not, there is no significant change in the election results and the right-wing bloc still has 59 mandates.

Another poll, conducted by pollster Dodi Hasid for Kan News, suggests that if the elections had been held today, the right-wing bloc would have won 60 mandates.

The data shows that the Likud would have received 32 seats, Yesh Atid 24, the Religious Zionism party 13 and the National Unity party 12.

Shas would have won eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, the Labor Party five, Meretz five, Ra'am four, and Hadash-Ta'al four.

Again, the Jewish Home and Balad parties would not pass the electoral threshold.