Arutz Sheva has sent a request to the IDF to allow a special day of broadcasting from the Samaria town of Homesh, on the subject of the Disengagement Law and its possible repeal, on October 19th, as a prelude to the upcoming elections.

In the request, Arutz Sheva stated that on the day of the broadcasts, past and present ministers, MKs, members of the media, rabbis, and public figures are expected to arrive to participate. It was also stated that they intend to set up a make-up room, a broadcast studio, an organization tent, and mobile toilets.

The IDF has not yet made the decision whether to respond to the request and approve the establishment of the studio there. The IDF has evicted the residents of Homesh several times in the past.

In the last Knesset a bill was put forward to repeal the Disengagement Law from Northern Samaria, a bill that was approved in a preliminary reading about a year ago. In the past year after the murder of Yeshiva student Yehuda Dimantman,, the issue of Homesh took a prominent place in the political discourse. Minister Gideon Sa'ar said after the murder that "a Jew was murdered on the way to Homesh not long ago, by the Islamic Jihad, and in my opinion, it is not right now to go and evict the Yeshiva from there." Sa'ar added that it is forbidden to give 'rewards' to terrorist organizations: "There is an extreme terrorist organization here that committed a murder, and if they evict the yeshiva, things could be interpreted as an 'achievement' for that terrorist organization. Do I think it should be ignored? No. I'm in favor of approving the place."

Former Minister Matan Kahana also addressed the possibility of eviction of Homesh during a condolence visit to the family home of Yehuda Dimantmanת who demanded that he formally recognize the Yeshiva in Homesh and said: "I understand very well the statements regarding Homesh. On a personal level, I believe that this is how it should be, we need to act so that it will be so." Former MK Idit Silman participated in a thousands-strong protest march to the town, where she said: "The real correction will come when we return to these places."

Dozens of MKs recently appealed to the President of the Supreme Court with a request that she prevent another eviction during the election period.