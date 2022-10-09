In the midst of tensions with Lebanon, and after a long period of preparations, the Karish gas rig is expected to start drilling today (Sunday).

Israel Hayom reports that the first stage it is only an "instrument test", the main part of which is the reverse flow of the gas from the shore to the mobile rig, which is located about 100 km from the shore, to check the integrity of the systems. The Energean company refused to specify on the exact date of the start of the gas flow, but they confirmed that this is expected to happen soon. After the testing phase is completed, within a few weeks, gas production will begin from the field itself.

Israel's security forces gave Energean permission to operate the Karish gas field three weeks ago, as part of the formal permission given by the Ministry of Energy to the company to start the testing phase. The company was told that despite the negotiations and Nasrallah's threats, from the point of view of the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, there is no reason not to start the production of gas according to Energean's professional considerations.

Security sources emphasized that any delay in the schedule stems from the company's considerations and not from security restrictions or policies imposed by the state. A government official claimed that the company is trying to blame the state for the delay and that tensions have arisen between the parties regarding the issue. Energean said in response that there is no delay in the schedules and denied tensions with government representatives.

In the meantime, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a direct and threatening message to Lebanon regarding the price it will pay if Hezbollah starts a conflict with Israel. Kochavi visited Paris ten days ago and, among other things, spoke with his French counterpart Thierry Burkhard. In the meeting between the two, the Chief of Staff presented aerial photographs of the targets that Israel will attack if Nasrallah ignites a conflict with Israel. Two days after the conversation, the French general went to Beirut and met with the Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army. It is believed that Burkhard conveyed the message he heard to the Lebanese.