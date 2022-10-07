The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has launched a program to fight antisemitism at the community level, selecting 113 synagogue to participate in the first year of the project.

The inaugural “Kulanu: Synagogues in Action Against Antisemitism" program will work with synagogues in 27 states that will “have exclusive access to experts and webinars over the next eight months as they work to address antisemitism in their local communities and nationwide.”

“Fighting antisemitism takes a whole of society approach, and we are committed to working with Jewish congregations from all denominations as we expand our work in response to the historically high level of antisemitic incidents we’ve witnessed in the past few years,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

“Our Kulanu network brings together congregations across the nation to engage in critical conversations about antisemitism and hate, as well as implement initiatives engaging audiences beyond the Jewish community.”

ADL explained that Kulanu aims to engage synagogues by “empowering congregations to address antisemitism and hate in their communities through education, community engagement and advocacy.”

Participating synagogues will have exclusive access to experts and webinars, and will work to build connections between communities to address antisemitism.

The Kulanu program is part of the ADL’s recently announced overall “comprehensive plan to fight antisemitism” (COMBAT) through community and legislative outreach.