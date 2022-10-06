MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) on Thursday morning explained how he manages to use only a kosher phone, despite his duties as a Knesset member.

A kosher phone does not have internet, WhatsApp, or text messages.

"I am not a rabbi or a kabbalist, but I have only a kosher phone," Azoulay told Kol Hai Radio. "I see this as my mission, I have a lot of help from Heaven in it. I recommend everyone do this. Maybe for a month or two it is hard, afterwards you get used to it and it's amazing."

Regarding his preparations for elections, Azoulay said, "Already when they announced the dissolution of the Knesset, we were ready for elections. Every one of the nine MKs received an area of activity, I am [in charge of] 15 cities in the north and managing the activities with the rabbis and Torah learners. I see people waking up but if they don't bring their friends, it won't succeed. We are working faithfully."

When asked about Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (National Unity) chance of forming a government following the elections, he said, "It seems that Benny Gantz told a joke and it made the rounds. I hope that he repented on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) for not saying his truth. I hope that he won't receive eight Knesset seats, and that way [MK] Matan Kahana won't make it into the Knesset. All of the right-wing party heads have said that they will not work with him. His lie is a national lie."

For himself, he added, "Everyone understands that whoever wants tradition needs Shas. I will do everything asked of me for the benefit of the public in the next government."