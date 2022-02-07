MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) on Sunday criticized New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa'ar amid his party’s attempts to advance laws against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Sa'ar is a compulsive person and all he cares about is how to prevent Bibi from returning to power," Azoulay said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai. "He should stop looking at Bibi and start thinking about the citizens and look them in the eye. We remember how he would hang out with the rabbis, such hypocrisy. Suddenly he is not interested in anything, only if Bibi returns or not."

On the rising number of cases of COVID-19, Azoulay said, "We are talking about the cost of living but forgetting the dead, we have thousands of dead from COVID-19 since this government came into office and everyone is silent, we have reached a peak in the number of patients in serious condition. In addition, there is also the problem of the cost of living, which is getting worse. This is our government."

He recalled, "Last week I personally toured Tirat Carmel, and the members of my faction toured other cities. I met a man who needed medicine for his son and he told me, 'When I go shopping, I do not know where to go first, to a pharmacy or grocery store. I just do not have enough [money].' It hurts. We met these people, this is their daily reality."

Azoulay blasted the government and said, "There are the people from the white tribe, Liberman and his friends – they do not care about others. And the same goes for Sa'ar - we must stop handling them with kid gloves. Sa'ar, Liberman and Lapid are leading this government. They are all part of this evil government that is leading us towards doom."