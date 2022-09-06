The National Unity Party launched its campaign for the 2022 elections on Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv, in an event attended by ministers, MKs, party list members, and activists from around the country.
At the beginning of the event, the party publicized its list for the elections for the 25th Knesset:
1. Benny Gantz
2. Gideon Sa'ar
3. Gadi Eisenkot
4. Pnina Tamano-Shata
5. Yifat Shasha-Biton
6. Chili Tropper
7. Ze'ev Elkin
8. Michael Biton
9. Matan Kahana
10. Orit Farkash Hacohen
11. Sharren Haskel
12. Alon Schuster
13. Michelle Buskila
14. Eitan Ginzburg
15. Yael Ron Ben Moshe
16. Akram Hason
17. Inbar Yehezkely
18. Inbar Harush Giti
19. Mufid Mari
20. Dovrat Weizer
21. Gilad Kabilo
22. Ruth Wasserman Lande
23. Shirly Pinto
24. Alon Tal
25. Shlomi Yehiav
26. Zohar Tal