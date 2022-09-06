The National Unity Party launched its campaign for the 2022 elections on Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv, in an event attended by ministers, MKs, party list members, and activists from around the country.

At the beginning of the event, the party publicized its list for the elections for the 25th Knesset:

1. Benny Gantz

2. Gideon Sa'ar

3. Gadi Eisenkot

4. Pnina Tamano-Shata

5. Yifat Shasha-Biton

6. Chili Tropper

7. Ze'ev Elkin

8. Michael Biton

9. Matan Kahana

10. Orit Farkash Hacohen

11. Sharren Haskel

12. Alon Schuster

13. Michelle Buskila

14. Eitan Ginzburg

15. Yael Ron Ben Moshe

16. Akram Hason

17. Inbar Yehezkely

18. Inbar Harush Giti

19. Mufid Mari

20. Dovrat Weizer

21. Gilad Kabilo

22. Ruth Wasserman Lande

23. Shirly Pinto

24. Alon Tal

25. Shlomi Yehiav

26. Zohar Tal