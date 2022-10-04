Canada’s Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) praised the Canadian government for imposing "sanctions on Iran for Systematic human rights violations.”

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said, "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran’s so-called ‘Morality Police,’ which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody.”

AGPI CEO Avi Benlolo applauded the Canadian government for its sanctions against Iran but urged it to do more.

"We applaud this positive step undertaken by our government to promote human rights,” Benlolo said. "At the same time, we continue to call upon our government to to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the list of terrorist entities."

The Canadian government said it was sanctioning 25 individuals and 9 entities. "Among the individuals and entities listed are senior Iranian officials and prominent entities that directly implement repressive measures, violate human rights and spread the Iranian regime’s propaganda and misinformation.”

The advocacy group said that it continues to monitor the situation on the ground in Iran and is in contact with Iranian diaspora communities.

AGPI noted that it has “written extensively about Iran's promotion of terrorism, its human rights abuse, its development of nuclear weapons and its Holocaust denial and antisemitism.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)