The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is still possible to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"There is still a possibility and a chance to resume the implementation of the nuclear deal," the spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said at his weekly news conference, according to AFP.

"Efforts are underway with the European coordinator and other mediators, including the foreign ministries of neighboring countries, to exchange messages to reach an agreement," he added.

"Messages between Iran and the United States have been exchanged in New York through the European coordinator (Enrique Mora) and other top officials," Kanani continued.

"If the other side, particularly the US government, shows political will, it is possible that a deal will be concluded in a short period," he added.

Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on a return to the 2015 agreement, but those talks have hit a snag in recent weeks.

Iran recently announced it had submitted its comments to the US response to the European Union’s draft for reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

While Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time that Iran’s response was prepared based on a constructive approach, a senior Biden administration official told Politico, “We are studying Iran’s response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging.”

A senior European official directly involved in nuclear talks with Iran later told Axios’ Barak Ravid that Iran’s latest response to the EU’s proposal is unreasonable and indicates that the Iranians are not interested in closing a deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian subsequently said that Iran's position in the negotiations has not been changed, claiming that "the only obstacle to an agreement is the lack of realism and necessary determination on the part of America."

Western diplomats have said there are no active negotiations at the moment and it is unlikely that a breakthrough could happen before the US midterm elections in November.

France's Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, made clear recently that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, adding it is up to Tehran to decide now because the window to find a solution was closing.

A US official said late last month that the efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have “hit a wall” because of Iran's insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog's investigations.